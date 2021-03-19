Cattle calls are steady to lower following a round of strong selling pressure, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Cash trade is mostly done for the week on a steady to higher tone with last week. Bids have stayed firm and some trade occurred in Iowa at $116/cwt yesterday afternoon.
Some weather-stressed cattle were dropped from this week's show list, according to The Cattle Report. The storm from last weekend hit Nebraska and was followed by yesterday's whiteout in Texas. The northern Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles suffer winds and wet snow. Spring storms are generally short lived.
Outside markets
Stocks: May E-mini S&Ps were up 0.22% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.66%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.73%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.55% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.25. European stock markets traded in the red on Friday, with the Frankfurt's DAX 30 dropping 0.4% to 14,720 and other major bourses sliding between 0.5% and 1.5%. Investors continued to monitor the risk of a surge in inflation and higher yields, and worsening news on the pandemic front, despite the European drug regulator backing the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as safe. France has announced a new four-week lockdown in regions badly hit by the pandemic, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris; while Britain said Thursday that its vaccine rollout would be slower than expected in the coming weeks due to supply delays. Elsewhere, the Bank of Japan said it would allow more fluctuation in 10-year bond yields, edging away from aggressive monetary stimulus towards a more “sustainable” policy. The Shanghai Composite fell 58.41 points or 1.69% to 3404.66 on Friday, closing 1.08% lower for the week, with taper risks dominating trading sentiment throughout the session as an uncertain inflation outlook sparked a fresh rise in long term US bond yields.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.05%, EUR/USD was down 0.13% and USD/JPY was down 0.08%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.20%, and May gasoline is down 0.32%.