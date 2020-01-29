Cattle markets made slightly lower closes Tuesday, just off the lows of the session, continuing the recent selloff, according to Stewart-Peterson market commentary.
That continues today, said The Hightower Report. “Cattle are in a steep, short-term downtrend as demand factors are souring and traders are expecting expanding supply ahead.”
Traders are anticipating the biannual cattle report will be released at 2 p.m. on Friday, said Michaela White, CHS Hedging.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.32% this morning. The Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.43%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.38%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.21% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%. European stocks traded in the green this morning, with bank shares among the best performers after strong profit results from Santander and Virgin Money UK. In Asian markets, on Jan. 23, the last trading day before a week long Lunar New Year holidays, the Shanghai Composite Index tumbled 84 points or 2.8% to 2,977, the biggest daily fall since May 6, 2019, as investors remained anxious about the spread and the economic impact of coronavirus. The government extended the date of the closure to Feb. 2. Meanwhile, Hong Kong shares plummeted at the end of their Lunar New Year holiday and Japan took a positive swing, said TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 2.75% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.71%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.11%, EUR/USD was down 0.21% and USD/JPY was down 0.03%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.64%, and March gasoline is up 1.03%.