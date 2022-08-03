 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 52 cents to $267.94/cwt.
  • Select down 25 cents to $241.30/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,441 sold live at $140-142 and 2,815 sold dressed at $222-232. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,658 sold live at $141-144 and 915 head sold dressed at $225-232.

Cattle markets were higher today as cash markets stayed steady “and corn markets showed weakness,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Beef cutouts are lower with light to moderate box movement.”

There was a bullish signal in cattle markets today as positive momentum persists, The Hightower Report said. “The short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average.”

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

U.S. federally inspected beef production rises to 542m pounds for the week ending July 30 from 539m in the previous week, according to USDA es…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef production was up 3% last week over last year, even with lower weights, according to The Hightower Report.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Heat for the next two weeks could cause cattle weights to drop sharply and production to decline, putting pressure on prices, The Hightower Re…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News