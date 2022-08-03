Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 52 cents to $267.94/cwt.
- Select down 25 cents to $241.30/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 5,441 sold live at $140-142 and 2,815 sold dressed at $222-232. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,658 sold live at $141-144 and 915 head sold dressed at $225-232.
Cattle markets were higher today as cash markets stayed steady “and corn markets showed weakness,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Beef cutouts are lower with light to moderate box movement.”
There was a bullish signal in cattle markets today as positive momentum persists, The Hightower Report said. “The short-term trend is positive on the close above the 9-day moving average.”