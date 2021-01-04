The cattle market remains in a short-term uptrend, according to The Hightower Report. February cattle closed moderately higher on session Thursday and this left the market down 725 points for the year. Some recent strength in the beef market plus a surge higher in the hog market helped to support.
February live cattle futures settled last week at $115.02. Cash cattle traded at $112 last week (up from $110 the previous week). This is the best cash trade seen since the first week of June, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.48% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.04%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.58%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.13% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.79. European stock markets traded in the green on the first trading day of the year, with Frankfurt's DAX 30 climbing more than 1% to touch a new all-time high of 13,923 and other major indexes gaining between 0.8% and 2.7%. Investors hoped for a strong economic recovery in 2021 helped by the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, alongside fiscal and monetary stimulus. Meanwhile, a new trade deal between the EU and UK came into force on January 1st, an agreement that focuses on goods trading only and excludes Britain’s much larger finance sector. The Shanghai Composite added 29.89 points or 0.86% to close at 34-month highs of 3502.96 on Monday as investors cheered a recent Sino-Europe investment deal and Beijing’s policy support for its capital markets. Meantime, China’s three biggest telcos saw their shares drop as much as 5% in Hong Kong on Monday after the NYSE said it would delist the telecom operators to comply with a US executive order imposing restrictions on companies identified as affiliated with the Chinese military.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.51%, EUR/USD was up 0.73% and USD/JPY was down 0.27%.
Energy: February WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.60%, and February gasoline is down 0.09%.