Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice fell 1.30 to $270.11/cwt.
- Select went up 38 cents to $266.54.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no cattle sold. In Iowa/Minnesota, 139 head were sold dressed at $195.
With cash trade still underdeveloped, traders may be waiting to see how it reacts to the recent strength in the beef market. The Hightower Report said it could support even higher cash this week.
Food inflation in Argentina could slow beef exports, reports Total Farm Marketing.