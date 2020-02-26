Boxed beef cutout values lower on light demand and heavy offerings. Select and Choice rib, round and loin cuts were steady to weak while chuck cuts weak to lower.
- Choice down $1.13 to $206.34/cwt.
- Select down $1.30 to $198.60/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live sales. Dressed sales of 1,386 head at $186.10 were reported. In Iowa, no live sales were reported. Dressed sales of 2,005 head were reported at $184.94
April live cattle prices closed down 60 cents to $112/35. April feeder cattle prices were up $1.85, closing at $135.97. Live cattle prices were moderately higher in the early session, says the Hightower Report, but the market closed lower on the day and reached the lowest level since Sept. 10.
Instability in the stock market earlier this week has taken a bite out of fed cattle prices, says Stewart-Peterson. After posting positive gains yesterday, Choice beef prices fell sharply, perhaps impacted by lower cash prices yesterday.