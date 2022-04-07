June cattle markets traded down to the lowest level since mid-March before buyers turned the market higher on Wednesday, The Hightower Report said. “The market is trading at a stiff discount to the cash market as compared with a normal premium of nearly $9 at this time of the year.”
The market appears to have supply fundamentals to push higher over the near-term, which may move June cattle to that premium, The Hightower Report said. “Look for a test of the February highs.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.10%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 1.42% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.11%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.09%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 71 cents (0.74%), and May gasoline is up 0.91%.