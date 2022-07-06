Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $3.39 to $268.05/cwt.
- Select was $3.06 higher to $242.93.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 480 head sold live for $148-150, and 118 head sold dressed for $230-235.
"Cattle markets held support levels tested yesterday and early session on Wednesday to work higher,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Price action was strong and closing to the top of the range can lead to additional buying support on Thursday. The cash market is still undeveloped as bids have stayed relatively quiet.”
However, beef market strength helped support the cash cattle market. “Cash cattle is quiet this week but the recent strength in the beef market might help to stabilize the cash short-term,” the Hightower Report said. “Talk of the oversold condition of the market helped to support. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $268.24, up $3.58 on the day.”