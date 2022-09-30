Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.33 to $243.75/cwt.
- Select up 35 cents to $220.13/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 146 head sold live art $140.00 and 170 head sold dressed at $228.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 86 head sold dressed at $226.59-230.00
Beef prices are down to 18-month lows and traders lack confidence the cash market can rally in the near future, according to The Hightower Report.
Beef prices were too high and now beef which has been dropping is setting back to reality. If it continues to decline, it will bleed over to the cattle market but so far cash cattle prices are down from early summer highs but haven’t fallen apart, according Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..