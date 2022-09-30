 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 2.33 to $243.75/cwt.
  • Select up 35 cents to $220.13/cwt.

People are also reading…

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 146 head sold live art $140.00 and 170 head sold dressed at $228.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 86 head sold dressed at $226.59-230.00

Beef prices are down to 18-month lows and traders lack confidence the cash market can rally in the near future, according to The Hightower Report.

Beef prices were too high and now beef which has been dropping is setting back to reality. If it continues to decline, it will bleed over to the cattle market but so far cash cattle prices are down from early summer highs but haven’t fallen apart, according Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

The five-day break in boxed beef prices “leaves the market a bit oversold,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned with very wea…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Traders continue to expect tightening supply into the fourth quarter “but a much weaker demand outlook and the downtrend in beef prices remain…

Cattle

At the close for the Tuesday session live cattle futures were down by another 45 to 67 cents. October was the exception. “October fat cattle a…

Cattle

After seeing the numbers Friday and digesting the Cattle and Feed report through the weekend, front month cattle futures will respond today, A…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News