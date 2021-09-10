 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $5.36 to $327.22/cwt.
  • Select was $3.08 lower to $293.37.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 544 head sold live for $126, and 20 head sold dressed for $203. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,090 head sold live for $125-126, and no reported dressed sales.

“U.S. beef export sales for the week ending Sept. 2 came in at 12,842 tonnes versus 15,555 the previous week and a 4-week average of 12,705,” the Hightower Report said. “Cumulative sales for 2021 have reached 833,700 tonnes versus 690,900 a year ago and the highest on record. The 5-year average is 652,600.”

“The Biden Administration is taking tougher stance on meat packing industry due to high consumer prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Packers are refusing to pay more with boxed beef prices falling. Choice cuts down 2.28 and Select down 1.72 yesterday. Cattle slaughter projected at 118,000. CME feeder cattle Index for Sept 8: down 64 cents at 156.83.”

