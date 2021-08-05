Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $3.24 to $292.58/cwt.
- Select went up $2.62 to $273.77.
In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 1,741 head sold live at $124-126, with 1,649 were sold dressed at $196-201. In Nebraska, 559 head were sold live at $125, and 1,501 head were sold dressed at $196-198.
The rise in boxed beef prices “indicates strong demand,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Steady weights and tighter supplies later in the year are supportive.”
Beef export sales have been disappointing, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services said.