The outlook for declining beef supply from a year ago “and from the first quarter into the second quarter” has helped support the surge higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said.
“The key reversal suggests a short-term correction may be in order.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.25% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.85%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.52%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.92% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.13%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.35%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.03% and USD/JPY was up 0.36%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 66 cents (0.82%), and May gasoline is down 0.21%.