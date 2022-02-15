 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower for Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 3.59 to $270.37/cwt.
  • Select down 93 cents to $267.82/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live and 39 head sold dressed at $224.

A decline in grain prices may support cattle, according to Total Farm Marketing.

USDA estimated Monday’s FI cattle slaughter at 121k head. That was even with last Monday but compares to 77k head during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

