Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were firm on moderate to good demand and offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.09 to $237.14/cwt.
- Select rose $1.71 to $211.53.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 204 head sold live for $113-$114, and no reported dressed sales. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 44 head sold live for $114, and no reported dressed sales.
“Choice beef prices are still rallying, which should allow packers to pay up once again for slaughter supplies later this week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “However, talk of large placements in October and November may be keeping some pressure on today along with expectations for large production increases for Q1 and Q2 of next year.”
In addition, winter wheat conditions are not favorable for cattle feeding and this might spark higher placements in November as well, the Hightower Report said.