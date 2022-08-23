 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

The monthly cold storage report showed end of July frozen beef stocks up 27.4% from last year, down 1.2% from last month. “Stocks normally increase 1.4% for the month, so the 1.2% drop is a bullish development,” The Hightower Report said.

Low weights and a “bullish tilt” to the cold storage report are factors which may help offset the bearish news from Friday’s Cattle on Feed report.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.61%. Gas and oil companies, BP and Shell are seeing gains as crude prices rise, Tradingeconomics.com said. Recession worries, high inflation and “soaring energy prices” are also causing concerns, they said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.17%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.

Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning was up $2.22 (2.27%), and October gasoline is up 0.88%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Traders are positioning ahead of today's USDA cattle on feed report, and the cash market news continues to carry a positive tilt,” The Highto…

Cattle

The cattle market remains in a steady uptrend as traders see tightening supply over the next three quarters. “Cow slaughter has been active ov…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were steady on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

In the live cattle market, cash prices “continue to show strength,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “Trade reached 150.00 this week and …

Cattle

While the beef market is sluggish, cash cattle are very strong and the outlook for declining supply for the next three quarters could continue…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News