The monthly cold storage report showed end of July frozen beef stocks up 27.4% from last year, down 1.2% from last month. “Stocks normally increase 1.4% for the month, so the 1.2% drop is a bullish development,” The Hightower Report said.
Low weights and a “bullish tilt” to the cold storage report are factors which may help offset the bearish news from Friday’s Cattle on Feed report.
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: September E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.10% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.03%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.23%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.09% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.61%. Gas and oil companies, BP and Shell are seeing gains as crude prices rise, Tradingeconomics.com said. Recession worries, high inflation and “soaring energy prices” are also causing concerns, they said. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index fell 0.05% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.08%, EUR/USD was up 0.01% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning was up $2.22 (2.27%), and October gasoline is up 0.88%.