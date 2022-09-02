Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice up 1.35 to $259.42/cwt.
- Select up 1.99 to $238.58/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 40 head dressed at $228.00. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed.
Talk of tightening supply in the fall and into the the first quarter of next year helped to support, according to The Hightower Report.
Cattle weights are increasing in the Midwest and packers won’t need to pay big premiums to get feedlots to keep cattle longer, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.