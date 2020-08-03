Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.40 to $204.66/cwt.
- Select was 51 cents higher to $190.40.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there was also no reportable trade.
Beef values have started to move higher. “Beef values are starting to creep higher, cash cattle prices rallied into the end of last week,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter numbers coming in near year-ago levels which is missing expectations and mitigating some excess beef production due to heavy weights."
“With the huge number of cattle on feedlots for an extended period of time, traders are nervous that slaughter could pick-up steam over the near term,” the Hightower Report said. “In fact, the supply of cattle which has been on-feed for 120 days or longer is at 4.858 mln head, up 16.3% last year and up 24.2% from the five year average.”