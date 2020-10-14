Cow slaughter continues to be large, indicating liquidation of some herds from drought in the Southwest, according to the Cattle Report. Most of the increase in cow slaughter is from the beef herd, while dairy cows are running under last year as dairy margins improve. The choice-select spread is widening, as quality grading slips, to $14.
Wholesale beef has yet to confirm the seasonal post-Labor day price decline is over. New lows for the cutout were noted today. In the prior two years the low for choice was on October 7 and 10, Allendale said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.08%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.30%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.24% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.22. European equities rebounded slightly after a muted start on Wednesday, as investor focus shifts to a highly anticipated EU summit starting tomorrow and earnings releases. So far, strong quarterly reports came from semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding, navigation company TomTom, food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com, education group Pearson, and online fashion retailer ASOS. Meanwhile, investors remained concerned about the negative impact of a second wave of coronavirus infections and additional lockdown measures on Europe's recovery. The Shanghai Composite fell 18.97 points or 0.56% to 3340.78 on Wednesday as investors reacted to a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping as the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone celebrated the 40th anniversary of its establishment.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was unchanged and USD/JPY was down 0.10%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.25%, and November gasoline is down 0.94%.