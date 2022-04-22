Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down 2.26 to $267.91/cwt.
- Select down 91 cents to $254.77/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live and 1,023 head sold dressed at $232.01. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 741 head sold live at $144.87 and 13 head sold dressed at $230.
Weaker corn futures may be supportive to cattle prices, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The limiting factor for higher cattle prices moving faster to the upside is the already high cost of beef, maybe more than fewer cattle, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.