 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Cattle starts a new week after cash trade picked up later in the week last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

The Hightower Report also notes that beef prices started a strong rally last week and that might support a continued advance in the cash market this week.

People are also reading…

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12%. European bourses are swinging between gains and losses today as investors digest a slew of economic releases while reassessing the outlook for monetary policy, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with Japan closing at their highest levels in over a month taking cues from a strong lead on Wall Street, while China markets closed today at their lowest levels in six months, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.77% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.17%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.46%, EUR/USD was down 0.27% and USD/JPY was up 0.88%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.50 (1.71%), and October gasoline is up 2.21%.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Cattle markets are expected to continue following Monday’s rally, Alan Brugler of Barchart said. “After the close on Monday, USDA showed 522.8…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures stalled yesterday after a positive start to the weak with losses of 17 to 82 cents yester. October, which expires next Mon…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Beef markets remain strong, which should keep the short-term trend higher in cattle markets, The Hightower Report said. “The upside may be lim…

Cattle

Cattle markets traded largely lower yesterday on two-sided trade, The Hightower Report said. “The market experienced some follow-through selli…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News