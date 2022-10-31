Cattle starts a new week after cash trade picked up later in the week last week, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
The Hightower Report also notes that beef prices started a strong rally last week and that might support a continued advance in the cash market this week.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.03%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.13%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.24%, Germany’s DAX Index was up 0.26% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.12%. European bourses are swinging between gains and losses today as investors digest a slew of economic releases while reassessing the outlook for monetary policy, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets are mixed with Japan closing at their highest levels in over a month taking cues from a strong lead on Wall Street, while China markets closed today at their lowest levels in six months, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.77% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.17%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.46%, EUR/USD was down 0.27% and USD/JPY was up 0.88%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $1.50 (1.71%), and October gasoline is up 2.21%.