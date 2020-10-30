Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and steady on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 78 cents to $208.10/cwt.
- Select was 1 cent higher to $191.24.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,396 head sold live for $101-106, and 568 head sold dressed for $162-163. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 746 head sold live for $102-107, and 244 head sold dressed for $162.
“The firm close on Friday was encouraging for the market holding the strong gains for the week,” Stewart-Peterson said. "The prospects of improved demand going into the 4th quarter brought the strength into the Live Cattle market this week… The most noticeable trend has been the uptick in Choice product movement the past couple days."
Analysts were watching beef cutout values and slaughter trends. “Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $208.32, up one dollar on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Slaughter for the week came in at 638,000 head, down 3.2% from last year but beef production for the week was only down 0.9%.”