Cattle

Cattle

The cattle market yesterday finished with some gains, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Fat cattle were up more than a dollar. Feeder cattle were up sharply.

Cattle futures are called steady to weaker following yesterday’s disappointing technical action. February live cattle, at $139.40 did managed to erase an early sell-off to close with a modest gain. However, we would expect this week’s high of 140.325 to be a firm resistance area, barring anything bullish to come along, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Outside markets

Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps were up 0.05% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.12%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.47% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.78. Europe’s major stock indices were mixed on Wednesday, with trading volumes remaining thin towards the end of the year, as the “Santa Claus” rally showed signs of faltering after five consecutive sessions. Germany’s DAX traded slightly lower, while France’s CAC 40 hovered record highs and the UK’s FTSE climbed to a fresh 21-month high, reflecting optimism about the global economic recovery, despite downside risks from the pandemic and the beginning of the tightening cycles of monetary policies in major central banks. The Shanghai Composite fell 0.91% to close at 3,597 and the Shenzhen Component declined 1.24% to 14,654 on Wednesday, weighed down by consumer-related stocks after lockdowns were extended in northern China as the country battled against its worst Covid surge in 21 months. China reported 209 infections on Tuesday, the highest one-day tally since March last year, and while low in comparison to rampant cases in Western countries, has prompted authorities to impose the “strictest” possible curbs in the northern city of Xi’an whose 13 million residents underwent home confinement for the 7th day.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.04%, EUR/USD was up 0.08% and USD/JPY was up 0.12%.

Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 0.55%, and January gasoline is down 0.23%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

