Cattle

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher to sharply higher good demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.

  • Choice rose $1.61 to $234.81/cwt.
  • Select went up $2.87 to $210.38.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 119 head sold dressed at $182, with 1,252 head sold live at $115. In Iowa/Minnesota, 62 head were sold live at $115, and 166 head were sold dressed at $177-178.

The cattle market “remains extremely overbought” with the trade today, The Hightower Report said. Despite the condition, cash markets are staying in an uptrend.

The strong cash trade and additional follow-through has the cattle market “above what anyone expected,” Virginia McGathey of McGathey Commodities said. “The trend is your friend without a doubt.”

