 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cattle

Feeder cattle saw mixed trade and are “looking for direction,” Total Farm Marketing said. There is weakness in the corn and wheat markets providing support, but markets are pressured by softer tones in the live cattle market.

Cash trade started to develop on Tuesday, down $1 from last week, but trade on Wednesday “stayed light,” Total Farm Marketing said. Yesterday’s action was a “bearish reversal” which could open the door for technical selling today.

Outside markets

Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.53% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.60%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 points, TradingEconomics.com said. UK officials are expected to announce support for households to help with “soaring bills, partly funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies’ profits.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.50% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.27%.

People are also reading…

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.

Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.19 (1.14%), and July gasoline is down 0.01%.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle

The higher-than-expected total cattle and slightly heavier placement number still shows plenty of cattle available and that could weigh on pri…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

Live cattle futures finished with moderate losses as a softer cash tone to start the week weighed on futures prices, said Matthew Strelow of T…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Cattle

“Live cattle continues to be the revolving door of disappointment,” said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures. “We’ve got the cash market still l…

Cattle

A low range close in cattle (June’s contract had its lowest daily close since October), showed price action staying weak, Total Farm Marketing…

Cattle

Cattle futures are called mixed. The past couple sessions have been encouraging to bullish traders. However, the front-end supply picture and …

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.Choice was down 1 cent to $260.47.Select was down $2.17…

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News