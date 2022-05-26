Feeder cattle saw mixed trade and are “looking for direction,” Total Farm Marketing said. There is weakness in the corn and wheat markets providing support, but markets are pressured by softer tones in the live cattle market.
Cash trade started to develop on Tuesday, down $1 from last week, but trade on Wednesday “stayed light,” Total Farm Marketing said. Yesterday’s action was a “bearish reversal” which could open the door for technical selling today.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.53% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.60%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.59%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.66% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.17%. The U.S. central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 points, TradingEconomics.com said. UK officials are expected to announce support for households to help with “soaring bills, partly funded by a windfall tax on oil and gas companies’ profits.” In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.50% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.27%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.07%, EUR/USD was up 0.30% and USD/JPY was down 0.11%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.19 (1.14%), and July gasoline is down 0.01%.