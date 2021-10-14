“With some uncertainties on consumer demand ahead and a huge premium of 2022 contracts to the cash market, February cattle (near $135) look vulnerable to at least a corrective break on the downside,” the Hightower Report said today.
Total Farm Marketing notes cattle futures calls are lower today “on follow-through selling led by a lackluster cash market and concerns over U.S. inflation data,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.76%. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.11%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.90%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.85% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.70%. Stock markets in Europe traded on expectations of a strong earnings season, while the prospect of higher inflation and a tighter monetary policy outlook continue to worry investors, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed as investors in China turned cautious over China’s monetary policy direction amid record factory gate inflation, while in Japan a comment from the Bank of Japan board member sent markets upward. Asahi Noguchi said that reducing monetary stimulus in response to rising inflation “will not be an option for Japan at the moment,” according to TradingEconomics.com. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.10% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.46%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.27%, EUR/USD was down 0.16% and USD/JPY was up 0.14%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 87 cents (1.07%), and November gasoline is up 0.91%.