Brugler Marketing says afternoon boxed beef prices were lower on Thursday. Choice boxes were down by $2.53 to $232.64 cwt. and Select boxes were $222.12 cwt., down by $3.01. Federally Inspected cattle slaughter through Thursday was estimated at 467,000 head.
Stewart-Peterson says June live cattle “sold off into new contract lows this Thursday morning, which could leave a new downside swing target of 79.72. Prices are still with their Bollinger band ranges though stochastics are moving deeper into oversold territory.”
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0/28% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.04%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.55%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 0.02% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.89%. U.S. stock indexes on Thursday pushed higher after a surge in energy stocks lifted the overall market. Crude prices surged more than 24% Thursday after President Trump said today that he expects Saudi Arabia and Russia to cut crude production after he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. Stocks also rose Thursday after the Fed took additional steps late Wednesday to boost bank liquidity by relaxing the Supplementary Leverage Ratio (SLR) that it imposes on banks for a year. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.60% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.60%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.57%, EUR/USD was down 0.61% and USD/JPY was down 0.72%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $2.60 (9.93%), and March gasoline is up 12.58%.