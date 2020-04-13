June cattle closed sharply lower last week as traders remain fearful there is just too much fresh meat to absorb in the weeks ahead, The Hightower Report said Monday morning.
“With the large discount, a short-term recovery bounce back looks possible at any time as the basis corrects — if it looks like restaurants will reopen in a few more weeks,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.77% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.60%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.44%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 2.24% percent and London’s FTSE 100 was up 2.90%. Overall, European markets were flat in thin holiday trade. “The euro was little-changed at $1.09 today after European Union finance ministers agreed last week on a support package worth half-a-trillion euros to help the economies struggling with COVID-19,” TradingEconomics.com said. In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite index closed 14 points lower to 2,783 as the number of new coronavirus cases rose the most in six weeks with the majority of cases reported in Heilongjiang province which borders Russia, TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index finished down 0.49% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index fell 2.33%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.10% and USD/JPY was down 0.412%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 7 cents (0.31%), and May gasoline is up 1.28%.