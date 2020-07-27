Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 78 cents to $202.55/cwt.
- Select was down 50 cents to $190.13.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, there was no reportable trade, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 375 head sold live for $99, and 78 head sold dressed for $157.
“Friday’s Cattle On Feed and Cattle Inventory reports were mostly neutral,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Cash cattle trade last week was choppy and slightly higher than the previous week. Beef production last week was up 2.2% from the same week last year despite a kill count that came in 6,000 head lower than the same week last year.”
“The number of cattle on feedlots for 90-days or longer came in at 5.7% above last year and up 12.1% from the 5-year average,” the Hightower Report said. “This is a bearish factor. In fact, the supply of cattle which has been on 120 days is at 4.858 mln head, up 16.3% last year and up 24.2% from the five year average.”