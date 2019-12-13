Cash cattle prices are not expected to change based on last week’s trade, Allendale said. Texas and Kansas saw $119 trade, while live bids in Nebraska were also at $119 and Nebraska dressed was at $188.
Beef production is up 1.5% from last year and the projected beef production is up more than 1.8% for the fourth quarter, “so there is not a good reason for beef to hold a big premium to last year,” The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.26% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.89%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.64%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.58% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.62%. Stock markets in Europe traded higher after the UK electons on Thursday, as the conservative party has their biggest majority since the 1980s, combined with hopes of a U.S./China trade deal. In Asian markets, stocks rose sharply after the news that the U.S. and China are very close to finalizing a Phase 1 trade deal. TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 1.78% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.55%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.51%, EUR/USD was up 0.33% and USD/JPY was up 0.13%.
Energy: January WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 52 cents (0.90%), and January gasoline is up 1.81%.