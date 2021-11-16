 Skip to main content
Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down 1.07 to $282.13/cwt.
  • Select down 69 cents to $266.59/cwt.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported none sold live or dressed. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 300 head sold live at $130.47 and 15 head sold dressed at $204.

USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected cattle slaughter at 121,000 head, matching last week and 1,000 head more than the same Monday last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.

Buyers are hesitant considering the recent setback in beef prices, but on the other hand, there is a sense that strong consumer demand into the holidays could spark a turn up in the beef market, according to The Hightower Report.

