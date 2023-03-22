Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up $1.38 to $281.30/cwt
- Select was down $1.73 to $269.82..
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 6,120 head sold live for $1621-165, and 6,603 head sold dressed for $264-268. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 3,417 head sold live for $162-168, and 2,571 head sold dressed for $262-265.
The cattle market could be oversold after the flurry of early selling activity. “The sharp selloff leaves futures discount to the cash market and also leaves technical indicators deeply oversold,” the Hightower Report said. “…Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $282.20, up $2,28 on the day.”
The cattle market in particular is vulnerable to selling pressure. “Cattle prices have been under pressure as money is flowing out of the commodity space in general,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The cattle position is relatively long and susceptible to additional selling pressure.”