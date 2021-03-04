Temperature in the Southern Plains have warmed and normalized operations have returned, according to The Cattle Report. Cattle movements will move into overdrive during March as many cattle are removed from wheat fields allowing farmers to cut a valuable wheat crop. The lapse in marketing numbers at auctions across the country in February will be replaced with heavy runs in March.
Cattle calls are for steady to higher with the market firming up after Tuesday’s reversals, Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing said. The technical improvement could bring additional buying support.
Outside markets
Stocks: April E-mini S&Ps were up 0.24% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.38%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.25%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.45% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.83. European stock markets traded lower on Thursday, with Frankfurt’s DAX falling 0.4% as global sentiment was again hit by concerns over stock valuations and inflation after bond yields moved higher. The ECB has been sending mixed signals on interest rates as policymakers are divided on whether or not bond buying should be accelerated and see no need for drastic action to fight rising yields, according to Bloomberg. On the corporate front, Lufthansa reported a smaller than expected net loss in Q4 while the German drugmaker Merck KGaA lifted dividends as earnings and sales rose. On the economic data front, latest Markit PMI signaled another solid contraction in construction activity in the Euro Area, Germany and France, while in Italy activity rebounded at the quickest rate since late-2018. The Shanghai Composite Index plunged 68 points or 1.9% to 3,509 in afternoon deals on Thursday, amid worries around policy tightening and bubbles in the Chinese economy ahead of a key parliamentary session that will unveil the country's five-year plan to support a recovery from the CPVID-19 pandemic.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.25%, EUR/USD was down 0.21% and USD/JPY was up 0.31%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.16%, and April gasoline is down 0.48%.