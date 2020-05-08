Cash markets have been around $107 this week, which makes the June cattle contract “look cheap” under $90 this week, The Hightower Report said. Yesterday’s limit-up trade is leaving a wide gap on the higher opening, they said and the market is still supported by the discount of futures to the cash market.
“In addition, the strong retail market and June's discount to cash is also noted,” Total Farm Marketing said. “June futures left a wide gap on the daily chart in yesterday's trade. Look for volatility, though, since futures have moved aggressively higher the past two sessions which could lead to some profit taking going into the weekend.”
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 1.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.91%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.06%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 1.19% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.40%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.83% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 2.56%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.05%, EUR/USD was up 0.02% and USD/JPY was up 0.43%.
Energy: July WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 88 cents (3.42%), and June gasoline is down 0.26%.