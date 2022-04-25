The cattle market is expecting 7.8% fewer placements. Placements going forward are going to be down, said Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. Cow kill has been and is high and heifers have been and are being sent to the feedlots. The limiting factor for higher cattle prices moving faster to the upside is the already high cost of beef, maybe more than fewer cattle.
Friday afternoon’s cattle on feed report showed on feed at 101.75% vs 100.3% estimate, placed at 99.6% vs 92%, and marketed 98.04% vs 98.1%, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were down 0.84% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 2.28%, France’s CAC 40 was down 2.33%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 1.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 2.14%. European stock indices fell markedly on Monday, with both the DAX and the STOXX 600 down more than 1% to levels not seen since March 15th. Market sentiment mainly reflected fears about faltering economic growth, a looming tightening cycle of monetary policy, and a deterioration in the pandemic situation in China, whilst Macron’s reelection as France’s President prevented steeper losses. Reuters reported that sources familiar with ECB policymakers said the central bank could raise interest rates in July and aimed at ending its APP as soon as possible. On the earnings front, Dutch health technology firm Philips said Q1 core profits fell roughly 30% from the previous year, partly reflecting a recall of a large number of its ventilators, while Swiss pharma Roche posted a better-than-expected 10% increase in Q1 sales on strong demand for antigen COVID-19 tests. The Shanghai Composite fell 5.1% to close at 2,929 while the Shenzhen Component dropped 6.1% to 10,379 on Monday, hitting their lowest in nearly 2 years, as fears grew that Beijing was on the verge of joining Shanghai in lockdowns, putting more downward pressure on China’s battered economy. State media in China reported that residents were ordered not to leave Beijing’s Chaoyang district on Monday after a few dozen cases were detected over the weekend. The renewed selling came as investors grew weary about a lack of follow-through on policy pledges to shore up growth and stabilize markets, with investors shrugging off a policy vow from the Chinese central bank on Friday.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.42%, EUR/USD was down 0.51% and USD/JPY was down 0.13%.
Energy: June WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 4.35%, and June gasoline is down 3.87%.