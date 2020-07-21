Cattle are looking to rebound after Monday’s losses, Brugler Marketing said this morning. Front month live cattle futures ended the Monday session a quarter to a dollar in the red, with August contracts the weakest.
October cattle experienced an impressive recovery from the lowers yesterday, The Hightower Report said. However, The Report said, “It may be difficult to hold onto the big premium unless the cash market begins to trend sharply higher.”
Outside markets
Stocks: Sept. E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.72%. Also, early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 1.45%, France’s CAC 40 was up 1.32%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 1.91% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.59%. “European stocks rallied overnight with the DAX 30 touching its highest level since Feb. 21, after EU leaders reached an "historic" deal on a coronavirus recovery package worth €750 billion, after five days of negotiations,” TradingEconomics.com said. Investors also proved optimistic throughout Asian trade after positive news on several COVID-19 vaccine candidates, including a closely-watched from Oxford University and Pfizer and BioNTech, said TradingEconomics.com this morning. Shanghai’s Composite Index was up 0.19% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.89%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.04%, EUR/USD was down 0.09% and USD/JPY was up 0.3%.
Energy: September WTI crude oil prices this morning rose by 3.02%, and September gasoline swelled by 3.68%.