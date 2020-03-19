Boxed beef cutout values sharply higher on good demand and heavy offerings, USDA reported.
- Choice up $2.63 to $249.87/cwt.
- Select up $2.56 to $241.06/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported live FOB sales of 184 at $110.78, with dressed delivered sales of 595 at $175.00. In Iowa, live FOB sales of 1,533 were reported at $111.42, with dressed delivered sales of 630 reported at $175.45.
June live cattle closed up $3.00 at $88.92. May feeder cattle closed up $4.50 at $113.02. Hightower says short-term demand “looks to remain strong as consumers are looking for extra meat just in case the virus isolation goes on longer than anticipated.” U.S. beef exports posted strong gains last week.
With the jump in packer margins, cash trade in the country is beginning to stabilize as well. “With production running at a pretty good clip, many are beginning to think that grocers have stocked up on enough beef supplies for the near term which could pressure prices,” says Stewart-Peterson.