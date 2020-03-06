The Hightower Report says “while demand for beef has been okay lately”, but says forward demand could “collapse” as more and more large events are cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. This could drive short-term beef supplies to “burdensome levels.”
Hightower adds April cattle closed down sharply yesterday as virus fears continue to spark selling. “Futures are trading at a discount to the cash market as concerns mount that (a slowdown) in restaurant demand could cause beef supply to back up.”
Outside Markets
Stocks: March E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 2.95% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 3.83%, France’s CAC 40 was down 4.26%, Germany’s DAX Index was down by 3.63% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 3.55%. U.S. stock indexes on Thursday sold off sharply as the volatility continues. Stocks came under pressure Thursday after the state of California declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 1.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 2.72%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.92%, EUR/USD was up 0.78% and USD/JPY was down 0.82%.
Energy: March WTI crude oil prices this morning are down $2.15 (4.68%), and March gasoline is down 4.60%.