Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and steady on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 17 cents to $213.35/cwt.
- Select fell 45 cents to $211.48.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, 928 head were sold live at $121-123, and 545 head sold dressed at $194-195, the USDA said. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 5,300 sold live at $120-124 and 2,985 head sold dressed from $192-196.
April cattle opened higher on the day off of positive export sales news but bounced all over after that, closing slightly lower, according to The Hightower Report.
The market stabilized after the recent washout, according to Stewart-Peterson. Cash cattle trade has been extremely quiet so far this week.