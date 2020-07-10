Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 91 cents to $204.50/cwt.
- Select was down 54 cents to $194.29.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 490 head sold live for $96, and 198 head sold dressed for $155-157. In Iowa-Minnesota, there were 699 head sold live for $97-101, and 280 head sold dressed for $155-157.
“Slaughter has picked up in the second half of the week and Saturday will feature a large kill as well,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter this week is expected to exceed last week by 12% and will come in about 0.9% ahead of the same week last year. This, plus heavy carcass weights, will keep fresh beef supplies flush, especially with bumpy restaurant reopenings.”
Cash cattle markets finished the week with some positivity after a weaker start to the week. “Cash cattle has a slightly positive tone late this week compared with earlier in the week,” the Hightower Report said. “Boxed beef cut-out values at midsession came in at $204.76, up $1.17 on the day.”