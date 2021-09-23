Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down $2.23 to $305.60/cwt.
- Select was 51 cents lower to $274.99.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,220 head sold live for $122-124, and 1,179 head sold dressed for $193-198. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,476 head sold live for $122-123, and 908 head sold dressed for $193-196.
Friday is the next Cattle on Feed report. “August placements are seen down 0.9%, marketings are seen mostly unchanged at 1.89 mln head,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The anticipation of a tighter cattle supply has helped support the deferred contracts with the largest buying strength the past two session in the longer-term positions.”
“Beef bookings from USDA’s Export Sales report were 15,788 MT during the week ending Sept. 16,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was an 8-wk high and was 10.6% above the same week last year. Beef exports were 29% higher yr/yr with 18,243 MT shipped. Japan and South Korea were both the top buyers and top destinations during the week.”