 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice was down $2.23 to $305.60/cwt.
  • Select was 51 cents lower to $274.99.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 1,220 head sold live for $122-124, and 1,179 head sold dressed for $193-198. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 1,476 head sold live for $122-123, and 908 head sold dressed for $193-196.

Friday is the next Cattle on Feed report. “August placements are seen down 0.9%, marketings are seen mostly unchanged at 1.89 mln head,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The anticipation of a tighter cattle supply has helped support the deferred contracts with the largest buying strength the past two session in the longer-term positions.”

“Beef bookings from USDA’s Export Sales report were 15,788 MT during the week ending Sept. 16,” Brugler Marketing said. “That was an 8-wk high and was 10.6% above the same week last year. Beef exports were 29% higher yr/yr with 18,243 MT shipped. Japan and South Korea were both the top buyers and top destinations during the week.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cash cattle seems to be in position to trend higher into the fourth quarter, The Hightower Report said today. “Per capita supply is tightening…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were loweron both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

A positive tone seems to be hitting the cattle market, The Hightower Report said and that should help turn the market higher. “There is techni…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on both Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News