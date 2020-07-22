Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose 27 cents to $201.15/cwt.
- Select went down $2.02 to $189.28.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 3,713 head sold dressed at $157-160, with 3,142 sold live at $98. In Iowa/Minnesota, 2,757 head were sold live at $97-101, and 1,152 head were sold dressed at $156-160.
October cattle closed lower in fairly quiet trade. There are some concerns that cash cattle will have a difficult time seeing a $10 rally during the period of ample meat supply, according to The Hightower Report.
Feeders were mixed as traders waited for some of the reports due this week, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.