Boxed beef cutout values steady on Choice and lower on Select on light to moderate demand and moderate offerings, USDA said.
- Choice up 21 cents to $210.93/cwt.
- Select down $1.98 to $205.96/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 120 head sold live at $123, and dressed sales of 203 head at $193 were reported. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 351 head sold live at $119.50-122 with no dressed sales.
April live cattle finished up 57 cents, closing at $119.75. March feeder cattle were up 22 cents, closing at $135.90. Hightower says a limit-up move in hogs helped boost cattle prices. While monthly beef exports for December were down from last year, the figure was still higher than November’s report.
Barchart.com says wholesale boxed beef prices were mixed this morning. Choice boxes were over a dollar higher, with Select prices down more than $1. USDA says cash activity was light Wednesday, with live prices in the $122 range.