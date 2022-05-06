Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was down 74 cents to $254.44.
- Select was down 75 cents to $245.06.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 190 head sold dressed at $232.25-233 and 240 sold live at $146. In Iowa/Minnesota, 428 were sold dressed at $232.
The packers are “back in control of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. There is sufficient supply and no higher cash bids, they said, as light cash activity is forcing live cattle markets lower.
"The sluggish beef market during a period of typically higher seasonal demand is a concern," The Hightower Report said.