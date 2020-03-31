With the continued discount to the cash market, cattle looks extremely volatile right now, The Hightower Report said.
In spite of the discount, sellers remain active, they noted. “Traders remain fearful that a slowdown in production from slaughterhouses could trigger a major backup of live animals in the country,” The Hightower Report said. “Weights are already high and traders are concerned that the robust demand we saw in mid-March is now gone as grocery stores have stocked up on beef.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.52% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.44%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.15%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.35% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 0.53%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 0.88%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.39%, EUR/USD was down 0.67% and USD/JPY was up 0.29%.
Energy: May WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 72 cents (3.58%), and May gasoline is down 0.28%.