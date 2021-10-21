Cash markets “came to life” on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said, as some trade was catching higher bids. That action should support the front-end contract, they said.
The decline in open interest on the rally after October 1 suggests a “weak foundation for the current minor uptrend,” The Hightower Report said. “With the overbought condition and premium of futures to the cash market, traders might watch for a technical sign of a near-term top.”
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.39%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.87%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.
Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 33 cents (0.40%), and December gasoline is down 0.49%.