 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cattle

Cattle

Cash markets “came to life” on Wednesday, Total Farm Marketing said, as some trade was catching higher bids. That action should support the front-end contract, they said.

The decline in open interest on the rally after October 1 suggests a “weak foundation for the current minor uptrend,” The Hightower Report said. “With the overbought condition and premium of futures to the cash market, traders might watch for a technical sign of a near-term top.”

Outside markets

Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were down 0.18% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.35%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.28%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.01% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.39%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.22% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished down 1.87%.

Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.10%, EUR/USD was down 0.04% and USD/JPY was down 0.25%.

Energy: December WTI crude oil prices this morning are down 33 cents (0.40%), and December gasoline is down 0.49%.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Cattle futures are called steady to higher as December live cattle re-challenge the $130 price level after finishing last week at the top of t…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Demand concerns after the strong rally Friday emerged as the market experienced lower than expected beef production last week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

“We view the cattle market may be trying to etch out a bottom, but the fundamentals will still be the key in signaling that the bottom may be …

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

The cash market trade “started to develop,” Total Farm Marketing said. Deals are coming in steady to $1 higher in some areas, they noted, whil…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Cattle futures calls are mixed today after prices consolidated on Monday for the second trading day, holding near the top of last week’s tradi…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

Live cattle futures were back up by 97 cents to $1.30 on Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The CME showed no delivery activity…

Iowa Farmer Today

Cattle

  • Updated

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News