Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

  • Choice down $1.10 to $283.20.
  • Select down $2.25 cents to $267.28.

In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 40 head sold dressed at $208. In Iowa/Minnesota 64 head were sold dressed at $206.61.

Cash is expected to trade higher this week but strong exports last week weren’t enough to push cattle higher then, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Consumer spending looks very strong into the holiday season and while there are concerns with higher food and energy prices, consumer spending looks strong, according to The Hightower Report. December cattle closed down but January feeder cattle closed up today.

