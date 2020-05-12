Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, USDA said.
- Choice rose $6.81 to $475.39/cwt.
- Select went down $2.00 to $450.97.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 940 head sold live at $105-110, with 199 sold dressed at $185. In Iowa, 1,465 head were sold dressed at $180-185, with no live sales.
Cash markets are continuing to rally, The Hightower Report said, and increase slaughter has traders hopeful things will continue to improve. “With beef prices still moving higher into new all-time highs, traders see a steady to higher trend in the cash market as well,” they said.
The increased slaughter led to “extremely impressive” closes today, Stewart-Peterson said. “Slaughter this week has continued its trend higher, so far up 135 from last week but still down 27% from the same week last year,” they said. “This has helped to keep cash trade elevated in recent weeks.”