April cattle pushed back above the 20-day moving average on the close, showing an improvement in the technical picture, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. More fundamental strength may be needed to extend the next leg and challenge the highs.
USDA reported cash trade on Thursday near $138, with some up to $140 matching last week’s market, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.
Outside markets
Stocks: June E-mini S&Ps were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.32%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.03%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.16% and London’s FTSE 100 was up .78%. European stock traded mixed on Monday, with Frankfurt’s DAX and Paris’ CAC 40 little changed, while Milan’s FTSE MIB and the pan-European Stoxx 600 were slightly lower, as traders remained cautious over the progress of Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Jitters over elevated inflationary pressures and an energy crunch also augured badly for market sentiment, as European nations mulled a ban on Russian oil imports. The rally in oil prices lifted energy stocks, while tech shares were on the downside. Diplomatic efforts should limit losses, with Turkey’s Foreign Affairs Minister saying Russia and Ukraine were on the verge of agreeing on central points, while US President Biden is set to meet several EU leaders. On the data front, German producer prices rose less than expected in February, slowing to 1.4%.The Shanghai Composite inched up 0.08% to close at 3,254 while the Shenzhen Component rose 0.41% to 12,380 on Monday, with mainland stocks extending gains for a fourth straight session as investors bet on more policy support even after the loan prime rate was left unchanged. China’s central bank decided to maintain its one-year LPR at 3.7% and that of the five-year at 4.6%, as widely expected. The moves came after a roller-coaster ride for Chinese stocks last week, with an initial dive on concerns about Beijing’s close ties with Moscow and fears that the US may delist Chinese firms. Mainland stock then staged a historic comeback after authorities vowed to stabilize markets and ease regulatory crackdown.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.16%, EUR/USD was down 0.15% and USD/JPY was up 0.07%.
Energy: April WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 4.03%, and May gasoline is up 2.86%.