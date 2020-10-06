Last week cash trade worked higher with the majority of trade at $107 across cattle country. Expectations are for that trade to stay firm into the weeks ahead. “Demand will be the key in cattle prices going forward,” Stewart-Peterson said.
Weights remain high, The Hightower Report said this morning. The estimated average dressed weight last week was 841 pounds, down from 842 pounds the previous week but up from 821 a year ago. “With weights this high, slaughter last week was up 3.1% from last year but beef production was up 5.7% from last year.”
Given the recent cattle-on-feed reports, The Hightower Report expects slaughter to remain above last year. The prospects for "less than normal" seasonal demand from restaurants and events for the fourth quarter are factors for a potential bearish force for beef prices, The Hightower Report said.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.06% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.49%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.61%, Germany’s DAX Index increased by 0.495% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.10%. European equities tried to recover from early losses in a volatile session overnight, as investors digested mixed data from Germany and the Eurozone, TradingEconomics.com said. Asian markets were mixed with China down slightly and Japan up at closing to the highest level in a week, “as risk sentiment improved after U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House following treatment at a hospital for COVID-19, easing fears over political uncertainty,” TradingEconomics.com said. Shanghai’s Composite Index was down 0.20% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 0.52%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was down 0.11%, EUR/USD was up 0.11% and USD/JPY was down 0.14%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning rose by 1.84%, and November gasoline jumped up 2.69%.