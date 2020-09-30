Cash cattle bids were raised to $105 in the Southern Plains, Allendale noted. Along with confirmed reports of higher prices paid today over last week in the North, the trade expects cash to gain $1 this week.
Stocker and feeder prices are adjusting to the larger supplies currently moving into mostly full feed yards, according to The Cattle Report. This will pressure the basis through October as peak supplies are brought to market.
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps were down 0.49% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was down 0.59%, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.67%, Germany’s DAX Index fell by 0.64% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.25%. European stocks traded lower on Wednesday, with the DAX 30 falling 0.5% in line with Wall Street and stocks across the Asia-Pacific region as investors worldwide digest the first presidential debate of the U.S. election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden which was full of insults and interruptions and highlighted the risk of a contested vote. Traders also remain concerned over surging coronavirus infections in the region and the possibility of further restrictions and lockdowns. The Shanghai Composite lost 6.31 points or 0.2% to 3218.05 on September 30th amid risk-averse sentiment following the US Presidential debate between Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. On the data front, China’s factory activity extended solid growth in September, fresh PMIs showed, underlining a steady economic recovery from the coronavirus shock.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.24%, EUR/USD was down 0.30% and USD/JPY was up 0.06%.
Energy: November WTI crude oil prices this morning are up 0.61% and November gasoline is down 1.63%.